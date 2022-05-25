Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 63.34% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.71. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied UV by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers science-based solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand; and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

