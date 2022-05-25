Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as low as C$1.33. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 11,617 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$114.36 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 9.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.11). Analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

