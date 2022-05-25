Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.48.

AMBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.20 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

AMBP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,978. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 33.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

