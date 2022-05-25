Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives C$3.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.29.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target for the company in a report on Monday.
Shares of AR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.32. 774,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,678. The firm has a market cap of C$439.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.46. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.
In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
