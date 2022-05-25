Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Receives C$3.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.65 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of AR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.32. 774,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,678. The firm has a market cap of C$439.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.46. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$129.73 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Argonaut Gold news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

