Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush downgraded Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Europe decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.35.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,549,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

