Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.19

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.19 and traded as low as $49.11. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 40,528 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05.
Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTF)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.