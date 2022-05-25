Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider Clive Appleton Buys 36,488 Shares

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Rating) insider Clive Appleton acquired 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$56,556.40 ($40,110.92).

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52.

Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing Âvalue for moneyÂ accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.

