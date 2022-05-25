Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider Clive Appleton Buys 36,488 Shares

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Rating) insider Clive Appleton acquired 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$56,556.40 ($40,110.92).
The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52.
Aspen Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
