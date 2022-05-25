Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrotech during the first quarter worth about $199,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

