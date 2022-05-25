ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY) Shares Up 0.1%

ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:ASPY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.97 and last traded at $26.97. 285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 17,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 84.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF by 2,085.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASYMshares ASYMmetric S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

