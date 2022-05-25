Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Acquires Shares of 5,932 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

VV stock traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $180.41. 957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.92 and a 200-day moving average of $205.68. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.93 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

