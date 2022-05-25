Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Cuts Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 360,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.81% of Commvault Systems worth $24,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $28,393,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. 5,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,878. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,066 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

