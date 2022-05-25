Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,073 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $33,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,097,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after purchasing an additional 580,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,326.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,585,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,854,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,247 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.32. 8,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,134. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.00 and a 200-day moving average of $247.12. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.78 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.