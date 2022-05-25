Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C Sells 4,252 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned 0.69% of Rogers worth $35,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.47. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $274.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

