Atomic Wallet Coin Trading Up 1% This Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $39,720.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,563.62 or 0.52360651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,723.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001724 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

