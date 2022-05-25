Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,142 shares.The stock last traded at $632.00 and had previously closed at $622.16.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Atrion alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.23.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.29 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.