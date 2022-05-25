AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) will announce $7.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.49 million and the highest is $7.53 million. AudioEye reported sales of $6.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.28 million to $30.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $35.39 million, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $35.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 58.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in AudioEye by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEYE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 55,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.17.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

