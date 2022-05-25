Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) versus Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aura Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Mesoblast -982.76% -17.07% -13.23%

51.7% of Aura Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aura Biosciences and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aura Biosciences N/A N/A -$35.25 million N/A N/A Mesoblast $7.46 million 60.34 -$98.81 million ($0.76) -4.55

Aura Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Aura Biosciences and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aura Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 1 2 0 2.25

Aura Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 124.67%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 225.14%. Given Mesoblast’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Aura Biosciences.

Summary

Aura Biosciences beats Mesoblast on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma. It also develops AU-011 in additional ocular oncology indications, including choroidal metastases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include remestemcel-L for the treatment of steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, as well as acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection; Rexlemestrocel-L to treat advanced chronic heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy. The company has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Mesoblast Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.