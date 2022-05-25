Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 2,630 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.52. 311,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,187. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.