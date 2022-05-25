Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 98,487 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 98,487 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,694,000. Autodesk comprises about 1.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,355,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,224,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,241,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk stock traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.53. 1,841,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.90 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe reduced their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

