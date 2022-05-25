Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,382,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,956 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $399.25. 5,609,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,958,828. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

