Aureus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $5.70 on Wednesday, reaching $367.86. 486,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,936. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.66 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

