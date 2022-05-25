Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 10.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was down 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. Approximately 23,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,895,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.