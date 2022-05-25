AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.11.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,910.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,037.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,976.06. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 111.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total value of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,968.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,100,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in AutoZone by 556,107.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

