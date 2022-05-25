Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Up 15,693.9% in May

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,200 shares, a growth of 15,693.9% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,212.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 595 ($7.49) to GBX 570 ($7.17) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF remained flat at $$6.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. Avast has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $9.71.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

