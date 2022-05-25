AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.49.
Several brokerages have commented on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 561,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,025. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $987.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,811 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at $30,140,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $12,293,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.