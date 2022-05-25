AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 9.07 and last traded at 8.97. Approximately 49,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,181,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.40.
AVDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 16.90.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is 8.15 and its 200 day moving average is 12.26.
In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
