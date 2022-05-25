AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Price Up 6.8%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 9.07 and last traded at 8.97. Approximately 49,158 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,181,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.40.

AVDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 16.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is 8.15 and its 200 day moving average is 12.26.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.06 million. On average, analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger acquired 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVDX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

