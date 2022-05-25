aWSB (aWSB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,558.00

aWSB (aWSB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, aWSB has traded 11% higher against the dollar. aWSB has a market cap of $112,659.17 and $1,558.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be bought for about $18.43 or 0.00061851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,188.90 or 0.50975307 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00041624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.37 or 0.00491222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033500 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008742 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars.

