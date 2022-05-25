Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTN stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.