Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 103,465 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

