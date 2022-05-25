Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Up 4.2%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.98. 108,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,390,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.20 ($4.47) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.26) to €4.10 ($4.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.15) to €3.50 ($3.72) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

