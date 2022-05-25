Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.96

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.96 and traded as low as C$26.25. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$26.65, with a volume of 6,826,628 shares trading hands.

ABX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

