Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $68.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASFY. Oddo Bhf cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Basf from €76.00 ($80.85) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Basf from €72.00 ($76.60) to €62.00 ($65.96) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Basf has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

