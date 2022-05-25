Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Up to $1.58

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 1.58, but opened at 1.67. Beachbody shares last traded at 1.63, with a volume of 3,832 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $511.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 EPS for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of 216.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

