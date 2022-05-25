Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Trading Down 3.1%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 376 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 662,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Benson Hill by 746.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,429,000. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,654,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benson Hill Company Profile (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

