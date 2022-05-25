Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $306,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $5.17 on Wednesday, hitting $345.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,589. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $336.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

