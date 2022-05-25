Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,782 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after acquiring an additional 529,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,176,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $6,676,572. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 243,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,586,234. The stock has a market cap of $143.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

