Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,532 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,175 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.47.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $6.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,131,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

