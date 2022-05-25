bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Trading Down 2.4%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €13.54 ($14.40) and last traded at €13.54 ($14.40). Approximately 921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.88 ($14.77).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 million and a PE ratio of -5.84.

Get bet-at-home.com alerts:

About bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX)

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for bet-at-home.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bet-at-home.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.