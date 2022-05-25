Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.14–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.30 million-$183.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.35–$0.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded up $7.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.73. 40,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,750. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average of $216.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 2.32.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.68.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $484,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,687 shares of company stock valued at $16,094,897 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3,090.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 234,624 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 90,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 821,800.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 82,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,640,000 after purchasing an additional 82,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

