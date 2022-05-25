Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID) Insider Michele Garra Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

Bill Identity Limited (ASX:BID – Get Rating) insider Michele Garra acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$31,500.00 ($22,340.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Bill Identity Limited, a technology company, provides utility bill management solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company's cloud-based platform simplifies the complex energy spend management process by using automation and enables organizations to have complete control over their energy spend.

