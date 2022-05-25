BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) will report sales of $39.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.50 million and the highest is $39.60 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $31.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $163.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.03 million to $165.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $202.93 million, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $238,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 19,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $339,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,343.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,769. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 35.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.44. 411,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,058. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $527.58 million, a P/E ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 2.01.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.