Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Shares Up 50%

Shares of Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL – Get Rating) shot up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
The stock has a market cap of $4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.
About Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionik Laboratories (BNKL)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Bionik Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionik Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.