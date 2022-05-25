BitCapitalVendor Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $147,864.83 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,770.04 or 1.00021388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

