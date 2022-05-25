BitcoinPoS Tops 1-Day Volume of $354.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 77% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $354.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 354.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000644 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,694,081 coins and its circulating supply is 5,482,627 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

