Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $61.22, but opened at $59.22. Blackbaud shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 665 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,486.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,239 shares of company stock worth $1,685,378. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -765.15, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 30.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 14.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 359.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

