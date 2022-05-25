BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 194,448 shares.The stock last traded at $11.54 and had previously closed at $11.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 373,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 391,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

