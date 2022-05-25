BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 194,448 shares.The stock last traded at $11.54 and had previously closed at $11.41.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:MYI)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
