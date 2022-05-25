Blair William & Co. IL Buys 6,450 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 1.32% of YETI worth $96,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in YETI by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of YETI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of YETI by 15.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YETI traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,018. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.42.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

