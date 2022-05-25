Blair William & Co. IL Has $76.37 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.20% of ResMed worth $76,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,701 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,147. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

