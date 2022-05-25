Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 992,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,832 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $86,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,653,000 after buying an additional 2,138,768 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,161,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,490.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. 94,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,231,496. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

