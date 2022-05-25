Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Up 39% This Week

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

